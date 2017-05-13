Fournette, Robinson want to change Jaguars culture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At head coach Doug Marrone’s first rookie mini-camp, the Jaguars have 64 rookies on the field, and Marrone has made it clear that all of them—from the first round draft pick to the unsigned tryout player—has the chance to impress the coaches and make the training camp roster of 90.

“I really don’t care how you got here. I really don’t,” Marrone said. “I don’t care if you’ve been drafted, I don’t care if you’re a tryout person or if you’re a signed free agent. Everyone in this room has an opportunity to make a first impression, to go out there and do something to maybe create another opportunity of being on the 90.”

The most intriguing players, though, of course, will be the top draft picks, running back Leonard Fournette and tackle Cam Robinson.

Both were happy to get back on the field doing “football things” after an off-season of preparation for the draft. Both are intended to establish the Jaguars offense as a physical presence. That will come on the field once the pads go on. For now, both said that they want to change the culture of the Jaguars and do what they did in college: win.

“They picked us players for a reason,” Fournette said. “They believe in us and of course we have to believe in ourselves that we can turn anything around so that’s what they drafted me, Cam [Robinson], Dede [Westbrook]. They drafted us for a reason because they see some potential in us. So our job is to go out every day, get better. As a team, we have to come in as one each and every day.”

Robinson, who has only worked at left tackle this weekend has similar goals. At Alabama, Robinson lost just four games in his three year career. The Jaguars lost four games in November last year.

“I know that’s something me and Leonard talked about as soon as – I know I talked to him right after the draft,” Robinson said. “Both of us come from programs where losing is not really part of our culture. It’s not really part of what we do. It’s something we both talked about: trying to help change the culture around here. You want to have a winning feel because that’s all we’re used to and all we’ve ever known. I think a big part of it is just it being with what we’re doing now.”

Other notes

Marrone said that he still had not heard from new addition Branden Albert. The left tackle has not been communicating with the Jaguars since stating that he wanted a new contract following the trade with the Dolphins that brought Albert to the Jaguars.

“I think what hurts me a little bit is that I just want to know,” Marrone said. “When you ask me a question, I can answer it or if Dave Caldwell asks me a question, I can answer it. I can answer them. Is he going to come? I don’t know. Is he going to play? I don’t know. That is the most frustrating thing.”

Fourth round pick Dede Westbrook is being worked at outside wide receiver spots rather than in the slot for now. Marrone also said that he liked what he had seen from Blake Bortles since the quarterback returned from working with a quarterbacking coach.

“I think improved, there’s no doubt about it,” Marrone said. “There are certain things that I think you guys are able to go see there, as far as his elbow and his arm, it’s much improved. I think there are a lot of things we’re still working on, along with everyone else at this stage.”

Finally, Marrone said that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Jaguars singed a tryout player to the 90-man training camp roster.

“I want to feel good about going into camp with 90 players that have the ability to help our football team win in some capacity: special teams, offense, defense, whatever it may be,” Marrone said. “I think at this point, what I always tell the players, hey, no one is going to make the 53 right now, today. But you can get cut today if you don’t do what we tell you to do.”

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.