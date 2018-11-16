Morning Blend: Jags likely out of the playoff hunt after latest loss

Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and cool

Cloudy skies with light mist and drizzle in parts of southeast Georgia give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and slightly less than seasonal temperatures. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4Jax.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android.

StormPins user beachcomber14 shared this pretty pink sky from Fernandina Beach. To contribute a photo for Morning Blend, use the StormPins feature inside the WJXT Weather app.

What we're following today

Playoff hopes dwindle: Looks like the Jaguars will be waiting until next year for another shot at the postseason. The Jags saw their playoff chances fade yesterday in Indianapolis with a 33-13 loss to the Colts. Read more

Almost over?: After a long and painful year of reliving her daughter's death in court, a local mother hopes to start the new year off with closure and justice for her daughter, Sahara Barkley. Her family is waiting on the court to set a sentencing date for the woman convicted in her death. Read more

Help needed: As the holidays approach, the Mandarin Food Bank is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving distribution. But with just under two weeks to go, they are still in need of LOTS of turkeys. Here's how you can help. Read more

Before you try your luck, News4Jax is following the money, revealing real lotto strategies that really work. Watch a sneak peek

Just the thought of any kind of travel the week of Thanksgiving and you can cue the anxiety. But this roadmap could help save you a lot of time stuck in traffic. Read more

