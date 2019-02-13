Autonomous delivery service would save you a trip to the store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ford is partnering with Postmates to create an autonomous delivery service to bring you an order within a couple of hours.

As Nikki Kimbleton explains in the video above, a pilot program is already underway in Florida.

