Bentley dealership might soon be in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Luxury car manufacturer Bentley is closer to opening a dealership in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The newspaper reported that the Jacksonville Planning Commission recommended approval of rezoning about nine acres on Bonneval Road near I-95 and Butler Boulevard.

The land would be used for the dealership and other commercial properties. Plans include a bank, hotel, restaurant and retail stores.

The legislation must be approved by the City Council Land Use and Zoning Committee.

According to the Daily Record, Bentley plans to open the dealership in 2019.

