Bentley dealership to sell 'ultraluxury' cars in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the world's most-renowned luxury cars will soon be available for sale at a Jacksonville dealership.

Bentley Motors showed off a few of its handcrafted motorcars to city, community and business leaders at the Prime Osborn Convention Center Monday as it announced that a Bentley showroom will open next year on Bonneval Road near the intersection of J. Turner Butler Boulevard and Philips Highway.

Mayor Lenny Curry and District 11 Councilman Danny Becton was among those to welcome Bentley Jacksonville.

"We are excited to expand into a vibrant Jacksonville market and bring a new and extraordinary ultraluxury automotive offering to its residents,” said Mario Murgado, president and CEO of Brickell Motors, the dealership group behind Bentley Jacksonville. “In our new dealership, they will enter an exclusive world of unparalleled design, personalized service, automotive passion and unmatched attention to detail.”

“As mayor, I am committed to supporting the vitality of our city, and am very pleased to position Jacksonville alongside Bentley’s prestigious car brand," Curry said. "Bentley’s presence certainly adds momentum to our growing economy.”

The timing of the opening of the Jacksonville dealership coincides with U.S. access to Bentley’s newest vehicles, such as the Continental GT, a new Bentayga with a V-8 engine and a Bentayga hybrid.

Bentley car prices start at $180,195, according to TrueCar.com. Carsalesbase.com showed 2.405 Bentleys were sold in the United States last year.

Murgado said Bentley Jacksonville will be unlike any other car dealership in the area, "because choosing a Bentley is not just a purchase, it’s an experience."

“Jacksonville is an ideal expansion location for Bentley,” said Mark Del Rosso, president and CEO of Bentley Motors. “Jacksonville offers a cosmopolitan nature and quality of culture and services that our clients seek. They also seek to do business with people like Mario Murgado who value family, neighbors and community. We look forward to traveling the pathways of this new endeavor.”

