BMW 330, Porsche Cayenne among vehicles JSO's auctioning off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the market for a car, but don't want to bother with a dealership? No problem. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a range of vehicles this week, from a Ford Edge to a BMW 330.

The online auction kicks off Tuesday on GovDeals.com and will run until July 31. All of the vehicles, which were confiscated or purchased with seized funds, will be sold to the highest bidder.

Vehicles on the auction block include:

2005 Toyota Sienna

2008 Kawasaki ATV

2008 Volvo XC90

2005 Porsche Cayenne

2006 BMW 330

2004 Scion XB

2008 Chrysler Sebring

2005 Chevrolet Colorado

20015 Chevrolet Silverado

2007 Ford Edge

It's worth noting that the vehicles will be sold as-is without any warranty, so buyer beware. The transactions will be handled by GovDeals.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.