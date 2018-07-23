BMW 330, Porsche Cayenne among vehicles JSO's auctioning off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the market for a car, but don't want to bother with a dealership? No problem. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a range of vehicles this week, from a Ford Edge to a BMW 330.
The online auction kicks off Tuesday on GovDeals.com and will run until July 31. All of the vehicles, which were confiscated or purchased with seized funds, will be sold to the highest bidder.
Vehicles on the auction block include:
- 2005 Toyota Sienna
- 2008 Kawasaki ATV
- 2008 Volvo XC90
- 2005 Porsche Cayenne
- 2006 BMW 330
- 2004 Scion XB
- 2008 Chrysler Sebring
- 2005 Chevrolet Colorado
- 20015 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2007 Ford Edge
It's worth noting that the vehicles will be sold as-is without any warranty, so buyer beware. The transactions will be handled by GovDeals.com.
