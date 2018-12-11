Cloudy headlights can cut visibility by 80%

TAMPA - Cloudy, dirty headlights can create dangerous nighttime driving conditions by reducing the amount of light generated by headlights, according to AAA.

AAA said test show clouded or yellow headlights generate only a little more than 20 percent the amount of light that new headlights do. “Clouded or yellow headlights are a safety issue,” said Matt Nasworthy ofAAA – The Auto Club Group. “In some states, motorists can be ticketed for headlights that significantly reduce visibility.”

Researchers measured the output of headlights from two popular, 11-year-old sedans and compared the results to new headlights. They found the dirty headlights produced approximately 22 percent of the amount of light from a new headlight.

AAA recommends drivers check their headlights for changes in appearance and yellowing or clouding. If the bulb is difficult to see, AAA recommends recommending or restoring the headlight at an approved repair facility.

