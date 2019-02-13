Does Chevy's 2019 Silverado miss the mark?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three of America's most treasured pickup trucks are unarguably the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, but for the 2019 model year, it was just the Chevy that got a full redesign.

There’s no question: GM added some impressive hardware to help it in the ultra-competitive pickup truck war by redesigning the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. But was that enough to make it a strong competitor in a tough category?

According to Consumer Reports, the version with the V8 engine feels quick off the line, answering one of CR's chief criticisms of the dull, flat-footed previous generation. It can easily handle core pickup truck duties without breathing heavily.

But this big Chevrolet is a letdown with a ride that’s stiff and uncomfortable by today’s pickup truck standards when the bed is empty, CR said. The Chevrolet’s controls and infotainment system have taken a few steps backward, while its competitors are charging ahead. All of this adds up to a disappointing remake.

The Silverado faces some tough competition from the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, and today, “good” often isn’t good enough, CR said. This new truck may satisfy Chevrolet loyalists, but based on a few hundred miles behind the wheel, CR said it’s not likely to attract buyers from other brands.

Ford F-150

Not much has changed in 2019 for America's best-selling vehicle, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

The 2019 F-150 Limited has, however, gained the high-output 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6 from the Ford Raptor, which Ford says now makes it the most powerful light-duty pickup truck in America.

The truck has an all-aluminum body, which saves about 700 pounds over its steel-bodied predecessor.

According to CR, the cabin is very quiet, but the ride is stiff and jittery. Handling is ponderous but ultimately secure. We recommend getting the optional Sync 3 infotainment system.

Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are standard for 2019.

Ram 1500

The 2019 light-duty pickup truck from Ram received the award for North American Truck of the Year. According to CR, it's the most civilized among full-size pickup trucks, partly due to its rear coil-spring suspension setup.

The smooth 5.7-liter V8 carries over, and with the mild-hybrid option, ensures smooth stop-start at idle without compromising the air conditioning, CR said. Its editors got 17 mpg overall with it.

Handling, CR said, is secure and responsive for such a large truck. The cabin is extremely quiet. In most versions, four-wheel-drive can remain engaged indefinitely, a plus.

Rear-seat room is generous, and the Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system is easy to use, according to CR. The top trim Limited is lavishly furnished inside, and features an enormous 12-inch touch screen for the Uconnect system.

Advanced safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot warning are optional.

