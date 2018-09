Four generation of Lynch family have led North Florida Lincoln over the decades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A milestone was celebrated for a Jacksonville car dealership Wednesday.

North Florida Lincoln held a ceremony on its 75th anniversary.

Hal Lynch Sr. started the company in 1943 in downtown Jacksonville. Four generations of the family have been involved since.

The dealership is currently located off Southside Boulevard and Gate Parkway.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.