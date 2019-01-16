Almost half of young adults don't know what this light means, study finds

DETROIT - You know that "!" symbol that pops up on your car's dashboard usually when the temperature drops? A study found a lot of young adults don't understand its significance.

The study, done by Goodyear and Just Tires, also found young adults were more familiar with emoji meanings rather than the dashboard warning light, which notifies a driver when at least one of their tires are low on air.

The survey of over 1,000 drivers found young drivers, both Millennials and Generation Z, were more than 1.5 times as likely to correctly identify the eye-roll emoji or the WiFi symbol, according to the Detroit Free Press.

According to the survey, 49 percent of young drivers couldn't identify the low tire light. However, not to single out the younger crowd, 39 percent of all drivers couldn't identify it either.

