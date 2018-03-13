The worst automotive brand? Consumer Reports knows

Consumer Reports photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's not a list any auto maker wants to be on: Consumer Reports Top 10 worst brands in the automotive world.

In its April issue, CR released the manufacturers that that get low ratings when it comes to reliability, owner satisfaction, road performance and safety. The worst, according to Consumer Reports? Fiat.

Just like last year, Fiat was at the bottom of the barrel of the 34 brands rated. Fiat scored a 39, while the second-worse, Jeep, had a 48.

Consumer Reports photop

To compare, Hyundai's new Genesis luxury division was the best brand, with a score of 81. Besides Fiat and Jeep, other Fiat Chrysler divisions rating in the top 10 worst, included fourth-place Alfa Romeo, eighth-place Dodge and ninth-place Ram.

Consumer Reports is closely watched because it is notoriously independent when it comes to car evaluations, including buying models from dealers rather than borrowing them from automakers. Then putting those to the test.

Not all Fiat Chrysler models bombed in the surveys and testing. CR praised the Pacifica minivan, which has good initial reliability. It came in number 11 on the best brands list.

As for other brands in the Top 10 worst, Land Rover and Jaguar continued to be struggle.

Consumer Reports op 10 best brands Fiat Jeep Land Rover Alfa Romeo Mitsubishi Jaguar GMC Dodge Ram Mini Consumer Reports 10 best brands Genesis Audi BMW Lexus Porsche Kia Subaru Tesla Honda

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.