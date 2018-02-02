WCWJ-17 presents Black History Month programming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WCWJ will once again be honoring the history, events and people during Black History Month.

CW17 presents programs and special stories each Sunday at 7 p.m. from Feb. 9 thru 23. The programs praise the achievements of black Americans today as well as those who fought for our country over the centuries.

“Jacksonville played an enormous role in the civil rights movement in our country and we want to make sure the people living here know the specifics,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT and WCWJ's vice president and general manager. “We are proud to be the local stations that share it with our community and in turn celebrate the work by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights pioneers done here which played a part in significant and profound change for African Americans everywhere.”

The event kicks off Feb. 9 with Mentoring Kings. This special celebrates the national mentoring programs of celebrities, business entrepreneurs, educators and community leaders.

The event continues with the two-part documentary,"For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots." Airing at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23, this two-part special salutes the contributions of African American men and women throughout our nation’s history. Hosted by Halle Barry, the documentary features the voices of Morgan Freeman, Lou Gossett Jr. and more.

Jacksonville has a rich history in African American culture. Each day in February, WCWJ will air a short vignette, profiling a moment or person from Jacksonville that played a significant role in African American history.