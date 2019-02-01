WCWJ honors Black History Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WCWJ will once again honor history, events and people this year during Black History Month.

CW17 presents programs and special stories running through until early March. The programs praise the achievements of black Americans today as well as those who fought for our country.

Jacksonville has a rich history in African American culture. Each day in February, WCWJ will air a short vignette, profiling a moment or person from Jacksonville that played a significant role in African American history.

Sundays in February, CW17 pays homage to the journey for civil rights in the three-part series, Trail of Hope. The first installment, Trail of Hope: Journey to Equality premieres at 10 pm February 3 on CW17.

Then on Bounce TV, an all-star celebration of African American leaders at the 26th annual Trumpet Awards airs February 17, at 9 pm on Bounce TV 17.2. Since 1993, these awards honor those who have achieved great things against huge odds.

Sunday, February 17 at 4:30 pm, the 50th Miss Black America Pageant airs on CW17. Celebrate 50 years with the Alvin Ailey dancers, African drummers and more as a new Miss Black America is crowned.

The month caps off Sunday, February 24 at 10 pm on CW17 with Mentoring Kings. This special celebrates the national mentoring programs of celebrities, business entrepreneurs, educators and community leaders. Mentoring Kings will also air on Bounce TV 17.2 on February 9 and 16 at 12 pm.

