WCWJ-17, WJXT-4 present Black History Month programming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WCWJ and WJXT are coming together to present programs and special stories to honor the history, events and people during 2018 Black History Month.

The programs from late January through early March will praise the achievements of Black Americans today, as well as those who fought for our country over the centuries.

“Jacksonville played an enormous role in the civil rights movement in our country and we want to make sure the people living here know the specifics,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT and WCWJ's vice president and general manager. “We are proud to be the local stations that share it with our community and in turn celebrate the work by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights pioneers done here which played a part in significant and profound change for African Americans everywhere.”

The events kick off at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 on CW17 with the annual NAACP Image Awards. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson returns to host the Award’s 49th year. Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey and Bruno Mars are among the celebrities being nominated.

The NAACP Image Awards is the preeminent multicultural awards show, from an African American point of view. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

As Jacksonville has a rich history in African American culture, WCWJ will air a short vignette each day of February profiling a moment or person from Jacksonville that played a significant role in African American history. WJXT’s News4Jax will be covering local stories of African Americans who have made an impact on the First Coast.

February will feature the four-part documentary, For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots, at 10 p.m. Fridays on CW17 beginning Feb. 9. This special salutes the contributions of African American men and women throughout our nation’s history. Hosted by Halle Barry, the story features the voices of Morgan Freeman, Lou Gossett Jr. and more.

Special programming continues with the Trumpet Awards at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 on Bounce TV 17.2. Since 1993, these awards honor those who have achieved great things against huge odds. Actors Erica Ash and Larenz Tate will host this year’s awards.

An encore feature of For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots will be shown on CW17 at 7 p.m. Sundays, starting Feb. 25.

