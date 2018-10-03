5 officers shot in Florence County, South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. - Five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday afternoon during an active shooter incident in Florence County, Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told area news outlets.

Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

A Twitter post from Florence County Emergency Management says that "Due to a high priority call in ... Florence, there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area."

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.