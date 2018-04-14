President Trump: Air strikes on Syria 'now underway'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway are a 'direct result' of Russia's failure to keep Syria's Assad from using chemical weapons.

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

The U.S. Navy moved an additional Tomahawk missile-armed ship toward striking range of Syria on Friday, as Trump and his national security aides mulled the scope and timing of an expected assault.

Earlier Friday, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that Trump had not yet made a final decision, two days after he tweeted that Russia should "get ready" because a missile attack "will be coming" against Syria.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.