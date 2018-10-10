Man killed by falling tree during Hurricane Michael

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Panhandle man was killed by a falling tree as Hurricane Michael tore through the state Wednesday, authorities said.



Gadsden County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Anglie Hightower said they received a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday, saying a tree had crashed through the roof of the man's Greensboro home and trapped him.

Emergency crews were heading to the home, but downed power lines and blocked roads were making the trip difficult.

LATEST: Florida man dies after Hurricane Michael slams into Panhandle

Officials did not confirmed the man's name.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.