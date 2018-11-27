Navy: No active shooter at Walter Reed Medical Center

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - What was initially reported as a possible active shooter situation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has turned out to be a drill.

The U.S. Navy posted a tweet on its official Twitter account at 3:25 p.m., saying the situation was an unplanned drill by tenant command at National Support Activity Bethesda.

NSAB oversees operational support for its major tenants at the base, including Walter Reed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.