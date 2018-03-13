Rex Tillerson out, Mike Pompeo in as secretary of state

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House has parted ways with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Tillerson, one of the last remaining members of the original cabinet, is set to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The news comes a day after Tillerson pointed the finger at Russia for the poisoning of a British spy. The White House denounced the poisoning, but did not blame Russia.

The president and Tillerson invited unwanted headlines back in October after reports that Tillerson referred to his boss as a "****ing moron." Trump then famously challenged Tillerson to an IQ test.

Gina Haspel is set to take over as head of the intelligence agency in the wake of Pompeo's departure, making her the first woman named to the post.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

