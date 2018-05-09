Trump: Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 American detainees

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump broke news on Twitter again Wednesday morning by tweeting that three Americans who had been detained in North Korea were released and on their way home.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

The three Korean-Americans - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim - are all accused by the North of anti-state activities.

In another Tweet, Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday. He says "I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!"

