Trump's daughter-in-law hospitalized as precaution after opening suspicious letter

Vanessa Trump with Jared Kushner on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Vanessa, was taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution on Monday after a suspicious letter containing an unidentified substance was sent to her apartment, Washington news site The Hill reported Monday afternoon.

The letter was addressed to Vanessa Trump's husband, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of the president and his ex-wife Ivana.

After the letter was opened, three people at the residence were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center strictly as a precaution, the New York City Fire Department said.

There is no indication anyone suffered any injuries and no sign that the substance was a hazardous material or a biological agent.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.