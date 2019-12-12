63ºF

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year loan at 3.73%

FILE - This June 20, 2019, file photo shows an existing home is offered for sale in Rutledge, Ga. On Thursday, Dec. 12, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. Still, rates remain at historically low levels as a lure to prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.73% from 3.68% last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.63% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.19% from 3.14%.

