Saudi Aramco says it will increase oil production capacity

DUBAI –

Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco said Wednesday it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million per day.

The majority state-owned company's announcement, made on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange, did not say when that capacity increase would happen.

Aramco says the decision to increase capacity was a directive to the company from the Saudi Energy Ministry.

On Tuesday, Aramco had said it would increase its crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount.

The move seemed to make good on the country's promise over the weekend to increase output after Russia refused to cooperate on cutting production. That led to a 25% plunge in the price of crude on Monday, the sharpest decline seen since the 1991 Gulf War. International benchmark Brent crude traded up more than 8% Tuesday over $37 a barrel.