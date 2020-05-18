Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund

Published: May 18, 2020, 11:19 am Updated: May 18, 2020, 11:30 am

BERLIN – The leaders of Germany and France are jointly proposing a 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic.

In a joint statement Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Marcon said the proposed fund would see European Union budget expenditure used to help sectors and regions that are particularly affected by the outbreak.