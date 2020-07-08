EPA finds two Lysol products kills coronavirus on surfaces

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two Lysol products as effective against the novel coronavirus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces.

The agency said Monday the two products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, kill the virus two minutes after contact.

The findings are based on laboratory testing that shows the products are effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

While there are more than 420 products on the list of disinfectants that the EPA says are strong enough to ward off "harder-to-kill" viruses than the novel coronavirus, the two Lysol products are the first to have been tested directly against the virus and proved effective.

Lysol said in a statement it is currently working on testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that people read the instructions on cleaning products before use. It also recommends to wear gloves or other protective gear when cleaning. Lastly, don’t mix cleaning chemicals, and never put disinfectant products into the human body, through injection, ingestion or any other route.

The findings from the EPA testing were published in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC),