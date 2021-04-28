Just how accurate are those online estimates for selling your home?

According to a key indicator, home prices in 20 cities rose in February by an average of 11.9% from the same time last year.

It was the biggest gain for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index since March 2014. The broader Case-Shiller national home price index rose 12% — the biggest gain since February 2006.

All this comes as demand for housing has surged during the pandemic. Americans fortunate enough to work from home, have sought more space or a different location. Low mortgage rates are also encouraging buyers: The average 30-year fixed, home loan rate fell last week below 3% for the first time in two months.

But just how accurate are those online estimates you get from sites like Zillow, Redfin or Realtor.com?

Krishna Rao, vice president of analytics at Zillow, told CNN that in fast-moving markets like we’re in right now, it’s harder to predict what a home will sell for and that hundreds of factors are involved in the calculations of the estimates.

Some of those factors include local real estate databases, sale records over time, property records, tax records and other sources, CNN reports.

What’s tricky is that your home price might be much higher on one site than it is on another. So which one is the most accurate?

Dave Masters, director of product management at Realtor.com, told CNN the site offers three different estimates from data companies it partners with.

