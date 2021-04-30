Florida Republicans move against social media companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Concerned that social media companies were conspiring against conservatives, Florida Republicans sent a measure Thursday to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would punish online platforms that lawmakers assert discriminate against conservative thought.

The Republican governor had urged lawmakers to deliver the legislation to his desk as part of a broader effort to regulate Big Tech companies — in how they collect and use information they harvest from consumers and in how social media platforms treat their users.

Republicans in Florida and elsewhere have accused the companies of censoring conservative thought on social media platforms by removing posts they consider inflammatory or using algorithms to reduce the visibility of posts that go against the grain of mainstream ideas.

With the ubiquity of social media, the sites have become modern-day public squares — where people share in the most trivial of matters but also in ideas and information that often are unvetted.

In recent years, social media companies have acted more aggressively in controlling the information posted on their platforms. In some cases, the companies have moved to delete some posts over what they see as questionable veracity or their potential to stoke violence.

Republicans filed the bill several weeks after Twitter permanently suspended the account of then-President Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. The social media giant had muted some of Trump’s posts because of concerns that his tweets would foment further violence.

DeSantis is a strong ally of the former president, and the Republican governor is supporting hefty financial penalties against social media platforms that suspend the accounts of political candidates.

Under the measure, social media platforms would face fines of $100,000 for each day they suspend the account of a candidate for statewide office, and $10,000 a day for other candidates.

