Bird strike sparks plane engine fire over Ohio shortly after takeoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the airliner returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

American Airlines Flight 1958 departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

“Genuinely, this is the first time in my life that I was ready to die,” flight passenger Matthew Danek told WBNS. “We got on the flight (it) was all good and dandy. And we were on the last 10% of the runway.”

He was traveling with his sister in Columbus following a wedding they had attended. Their joyous trip was cut short by terror in the air. According to passengers, the engine shot out “turbo flames”, and the fire lasted for what seemed to be several minutes.

“Immediately the mood changed,” Danek told WBNS. “Like everyone stopped talking. Quiet. We all kind of did that look around like you hear in this you see in this we in this right now.”

It wasn't clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.