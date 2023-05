Mary Baer and John Gaughan have belonged to this community for 30 years, and it's a big sacrifice to work until 11:30 at night -- or, come into work -- when you're telling everyone else to shelter in place during a storm. Also, to share, in the joy and the sadness in the stories you tell. They have served you so well. But Mary and John also belong to us here at News4JAX, as colleagues and friends. The conversations that happen OFF AIR -- have created relationships that will last a lifetime.