3rd generation Miller Electric CEO tabbed as 2020 Jax Chamber chair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected its chair for 2020 on Friday.

Henry Brown, CEO of Miller Electric Company, will serve as chair-elect for one year, beginning in January.

The current chair-elect, Debbie Buckland, will take over as Chamber Chair in January. Buckland is the market president of BB&T.

Brown currently serves as treasurer of Jax Chamber’s board.

“Whether it’s promoting downtown development to advocating for important policy issues, JAX Chamber is leading to make Jacksonville a city where businesses want to invest and where people choose to live,” Brown said. “This is particularly critical now as we work to develop and attract the high-quality talent companies need to be successful.”

The Chamber traditionally selects its chair more than a year in advance. In the role as chair-elect, Brown will lead the 2019 Leadership Trip and the Chamber’s Board of Governors in 2019, a larger group of business leaders that helps to implement policy and priorities set by the Board of Directors.

A Jacksonville native, Brown is a third-generation CEO of Miller Electric Company, one of the largest electrical contractors in the country with almost 2,000 employees. Brown began his career in public accounting with Deloitte and worked as a financial analyst in the shipbuilding industry before joining the family business as Controller in 2001. Brown served in various leadership roles in the company and was

named CEO in 2012.

Brown currently serves as Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for the Jacksonville University Davis College of Business and Vice President of the Board of Trustees for Jacksonville Country Day School. He is also a member of the Jacksonville Civic Council and the Florida Chapter of Young Presidents Organization.

Brown earned a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration and a Master’s of Accountancy from Stetson University.

“Henry is a thoughtful, innovative business leader who understands Jacksonville and what companies need to grow and thrive here,” Buckland said.

The remainder of the 2019 JAX Chamber Board of Directors will be finalized later this year.

