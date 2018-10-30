Developers announce retailers, restaurants coming to Pavilion at Durbin Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - St. Johns County residents eagerly watching the growing development at The Pavilion at Durbin Park might be curious to know which retailers and restaurants will be calling it home.

The previously announced Walmart and Home Depot stores and Cinemark movie theater will join a variety of retail stores including:

Burlington

Petco

Five Below

Baptist Primary Care

Carespot

Heartland Dental

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

This phase of development, which is a joint venture partnership between Gate and Gatlin Development Company, will also feature a number of restaurants, including:

Salsas Mexican Restaurant

Tropical Smoothie

Kazu Sushi

Your Pie

KeKe’s Café

Jana Japanese Steakhouse

Gate and Gatlin announced that they have signed leases for 80 percent of the development’s 650,000-square feet of commercial space.

Gate is also in the process of building a convenience store and carwash within the development, both of which will open this winter.

“With the completion of Florida Route 9B interchange and complementing the growth in St. Johns County, we are excited that our plans for this phase of our dynamic shopping and entertainment destination are coming to fruition,” said Frank Gatlin III, CEO and president of Gatlin Development.

The Pavilion at Durbin Park is an 80-acre development within Durbin Park, a 1,600 acre, super-regional, mixed-used development in Northern St. Johns County along I-95 at the new 9B interchange.

The property, owned by Gate Petroleum Company, constitutes the largest contiguous area in St. Johns County planned for intensive commercial development. Future development phases will include additional retail and dining options, including Bass Pro Shops, as well as office space, multi-family housing and hotels.

Gate and Gatlin Development have partnered with industry experts, The Shopping Center Group, which will serve as the leasing agent for the project.

Those interested in more information on leasing opportunities should contact Stephanie McCullough at 904-899-0449 or Kelly Pulignano at 904-899-0446.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.