Freedom Boat Club has new corporate owner

Freedom Boat Club's corporate office has been acquired by Brunswick Corporation.

The terms of the deal to buy the world’s largest members-only boat club were not disclosed, but Brunswick has retained Freedom Boat Club’s management team led by John Giglio. There are three Freedom Boat Club franchises owned by co-owners Lisa Almeida and Kevin Seelig in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine.

“We are excited to have this leader in marine services as our new corporate owner,” Almeida said. “We are looking forward to the support they will provide to us as franchisees and the new products and services they offer. We are also happy to continue working alongside John and his team as we continue to introduce new boaters to the benefits of Freedom Boat Club membership.”

The Brunswick Corporation, based in Mettawa, Illinois, operates Mercury Marine, Life Fitness and Hammer Strength and other lifestyle and recreation brands.

Freedom Boat Club, founded in 1989 in Venice, Florida, has grown steadily offering access to boating for a monthly fee. Over the last five years, FBC has nearly doubled its location footprint and tripled its membership base, now operating more than 185 corporate and franchise locations in more than 31 states, Canada and Europe. More than 20,000 members have access to a fleet of more than 2,200 boats.



