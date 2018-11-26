Jacksonville Aviation Authority hires Mark VanLoh as next CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) Board of Directors Monday unanimously selected Mark VanLoh as the agency’s next CEO. He succeeds Steve Grossman, who retired after nine years as JAA’s chief executive.

VanLoh said, "I'm excited to join JAA and continue to build on the authority’s growth." He takes over leadership of the four-airport aviation system on Dec. 3.

VanLoh has a long history running airports. He has been President and CEO of the Tulsa Airports Authority since February 2017. Previously, he served 12 years as Director of Aviation for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and President and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport Authority for nearly three years.

VanLoh earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration, Aviation and Economics from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He served in the U.S. Army, 1st Calvary Division from 1978 to 1981.

The aviation authority’s outside executive search firm, ADK Consulting & Executive Search, received 73 applications for the position. The firm narrowed the list to the top four candidates, each of whom was individually interviewed and ranked by the selection committee members. ADK President and CEO Doug Kuelpman noted that VanLoh was the clear winner in the rankings.

