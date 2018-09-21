Jacksonville roofer accused of taking money, not doing work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police have arrested a roofing contractor accused of taking roofing jobs and not finishing the work.

The I-TEAM received complaints about Robert Roberts, 52, last year.

Roberts, the contractor behind Robert Roberts First Coast Roofing, is charged with organized fraud and five counts of grand theft. He was arrested Sunday and released on bond the same day.

The warrant alleges that the crimes happened between June 22, 2017 and Dec. 18, 2017, but did not give specific details.

In July, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revoked his roofing license, following the investigation of 11 complaints filed during 2017 and 2018. The department is also investigating four additional complaints opened in 2018.

Previously, the Better Business Bureau posted a "Pattern of Complaint" on his profile, due to a pattern of disputes saying roofing work was not completed.

In addition to profiles on businesses, BBB's website offers advice for consumers on hiring a roofing contractor in Florida.

You can also check the state’s website to make sure the business is licensed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

If you have a complaint against Robert Roberts First Coast Roofing, you can file complaints with the following organizations and agencies:

