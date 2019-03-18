Report: $300M project could be coming to JTB, I-295 area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A $300 million retail, commercial and residential project could be coming to Butler Boulevard and Interstate 295, according to a report from the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The 1,063-acre property is currently owned by the Skinner family and is targeted for development into retail, commercial and housing use.

Atlanta-based developer Jeff Fuqua of Fuqua Development plans to buy 67 acres of it and create a "village center" at the heart of the property.

The development, which he plans to model off historic San Marco Square, will be along southeast Butler Boulevard, across from the St. Johns Town Center.

A representative of the Skinner family told the Daily Record that Fuqua has a vision for a different type of project than the area has seen before.

