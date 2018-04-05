Republican lawmakers visit expanding Jacksonville business

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio joined Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and state Sen. Aaron Bean to meet with Magellan Transport Logistics to tour its facility. (Photo courtesy: Sen. Marco Rubio’s office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Republican leaders were in Jacksonville Thursday to push out the benefits of the tax cuts enacted by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, state Sen. Aaron Bean we are among those touring a Southside business, which said it will benefit from the cuts and hire more people.

Magellan Transport Logistics CEO Tom Piatak said the tax savings is allowing him to expand his business and eventually hire an additional 100 people in the next five years.

But News4Jax also asked him about the possible tariffs and the impact on his business.

"The tariffs definitely make us slightly nervous," Piatak said. "Do I see a trade war coming? No. But I see, if there was, it's potentially going to slow down shipping. There is no doubt about that. I have full confidence in our leadership to keep that going."

The company said it began work on a new 47,000-square-foot office site Thursday.

Magellan said Jacksonville is perfect for this type of business when it comes to transportation.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also joined the lawmakers for the tour.

