Southwest Airlines mechanics dispute affecting flights, passengers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the mechanics union, claiming an illegal work slowdown is disrupting flights.

Negotiations between the airline and the mechanics union have failed and Southwest officials say they've experienced a higher number of out-of-service airplanes in four maintenance locations despite no changes in production or leadership.

Southwest says since a number of planes are out for service, it's causing cancellations, long delays, and operational issues. There have been about 150 flight cancellations and more than 100 delays for Southwest Airlines on Sunday, according to Flight Aware.

Southwest claims the workers are pulling planes out for service to gain leverage in their contracts.

Aviation expert Ed Booth said they aren't really mechanical issues, they deal with the exterior of the plane.

In a statement from Southwest, the airline said the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) has a history of work disruptions and Southwest has two pending lawsuits against the union.The airline also stated that it will be investigating the current disruption and exploring all possible remedies.

The latest lawsuit was filed on Thursday. It said Southwest Airlines normally has 14 planes out of service on an average day, but the number has spiked as high as 62 in recent days. This is Southwest Airlines’ second lawsuit in three years against the union.

The AMFA represents 2,400 mechanics and has for more than six years, according to the airline.

In a memo, the union’s national director wrote in part, “When AMFA asked for evidence of even a single illegitimate write-up, none was produced – instead, this new lawsuit was filed.”

Booth said this dispute is causing an inconvenience for air travelers.

"You do not want unhappy people working on the airplane you’re flying on, and it’s in everyone’s best interest that mechanics and management get along with each other," Booth said.

A federal mediator is trying to help the union and airline reach a deal, but the lawsuit is still pending.

