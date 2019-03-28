St. Johns Town Center to offer 3 new options

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The St. Johns Town Center will soon have three new diverse retail offerings, including The Escape Game, which recently opened next to Panera Bread.

The Escape Room offers visitors a wide array of themed adventures. Each 60-minute adventure will challenge participants to engage all their senses to determine a way to escape in a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether escaping from prison or finding hidden gold, guests will love the timed challenges that require both teamwork and creativity.

In April, Fabletics, the innovative activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, will open its doors at St. Johns Town Center. The clothes are designed to transition from the gym to the street. Fabletics features a range of high-performance pieces made for living an active lifestyle, along with high-fashion styles and ultra-cozy loungewear that take customers beyond their workout.

Then, in May, Tumi, a leading international travel and lifestyle brand will offer shoppers world-class, accessories and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, simplify and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Tumi will be located next to Lilly Pulitzer.

