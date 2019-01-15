VyStar Credit Union to acquire Citizens State Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - VyStar Credit Union on Monday said it plans to acquire Citizens State Bank, a bank headquartered in the city of Perry.

Citizens State Bank was established in 1958 and has four locations, two of which are in Gainesville, one in Steinhatchee and another in Perry. After the merger takes place, VyStar will maintain all four branch offices.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2019. It will bring VyStar's total number of branches to 69.

