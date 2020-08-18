Graham Media Group in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a News Planner/Producer to help develop and produce enterprise segments, set up interviews, plan content, build a diverse list of contacts, and produce newscasts when needed.

Experience: You will also contribute daily to the web and social media platforms. Excellent news judgment, storytelling, and research skills required. We are looking for a self-starter with good time management skills. You will also lead planning meetings. This full-time position includes working weekends and holidays as needed. Must be available when breaking news happens and be willingly to work flexible hours. There will be other duties assigned based on the needs of the newsroom.

Requirements: Minimum two years of experience in a TV newsroom. College degree in journalism or communications preferred.

Contact: Kathryn Bonfield kbonfield@wjxt.com

WCWJ, WJXT-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WCWJ, WJXT-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.