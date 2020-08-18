Graham Media Group of Florida is looking for a Producer-In-Training. In this role, you will work closely with the Executive Producers to develop producing skills. You will also work closely with producers in all aspects of putting together a newscast. This includes writing stories, teases, editing video, producing graphics, and posting to various social media platforms. You will learn the assignment desk and be assigned other duties as needed.

Experience: We are looking for someone who is aggressive and isn’t afraid to ask questions. We need someone who learns from their mistakes and can handle multiple tasks.

This is a temporary full-time trainee position that typically lasts a year. It is our hope that you will excel and become a newscast producer. Expect to work long hours, weekends and holidays as needed. Prefer college degree in journalism or communications

Note: The position has a duration of 12 months. There is no guarantee of subsequent employment with Graham Media Group.

Contact: Keira Barnard kbarnard@wjxt.com

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.