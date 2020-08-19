Digital Sales Planner

Graham Media Group Jacksonville is seeking a highly motivated, detail oriented individual to lead our digital sales support efforts. Omne (https://omneresults.com/), a division of Graham Media Group, strives to stay ahead of the latest emerging trends in the industry and has gained national recognition for our forward-thinking initiatives. Here at Graham, we bring together the best experts with the best technology in the industry, to power our client’s success.

Considering our core values, it is no surprise that we are seeking a candidate with similar characteristics. If you have a marketing background, want to become an expert in your career, juggle and run marathons with a ‘can-do’ attitude, this is the job for you! The ideal candidate will possess strong attention to detail, organizational and time management skills. Our day-to-day is very deadline driven, in which we rely on coffee and a good sense of humor to survive.

Overall, we are looking for someone who is willing to learn something new every day and understand that there is no challenge great enough to take on. The digital coordinator role can be what you make of it and provides an excellent opportunity to advance your career. Our team is open-minded, and we always welcome new perspective!

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Digital campaign order entry

- Working closely with account executives to coordinate advertising campaigns

- Tracking campaign performance

- Curating promotional social posts for our clients

- Working interdepartmentally (with news and creative services) to facilitate projects

- Pulling digital reporting data

- Presentation assembly for digital reporting

- Facilitate creative for digital campaigns

General Requirements include the following:

- Microsoft office suite (PowerPoint, Excel, Word)

- Excellent communication skills

- Basic understanding of digital advertising

- Project management

- Adobe Creative Suite (preferred, but not required).

- Bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing / advertising

- Entry level / internship experience is a plus

Contact: General Sales Manger Charles Chunn, cchunn@wjxt.com

WCWJ, WJXT-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WCWJ, WJXT-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.