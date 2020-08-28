IT Technician

Details

Duties include support, troubleshooting and monitoring of the IT infrastructure and systems needed to support broadcast operations. The TV station is a complex environment, and demands timely response to voice, email and other forms of electronic communication. Position requires flexibility of schedule: hours are primarily daytime Monday-Friday with occasional weekend shifts.

Basic Qualifications

Candidate must have a passion for and be comfortable working with current IT and television technologies, concepts and emerging trends. This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment, working both independently and as part of diverse team. Must be an effective communicator with strong written, verbal and presentation skills. Individual will be required to maintain technical documentation. Requires good personal organization skills and the ability to multitask. Must be able to manage up and down, working with top level management, engineering staff, end users, clients and viewers. Should be able to perform detailed engineering research and analysis in order to solve non-trivial technical problems. Must be able to create professional drawings and presentations and use project management methodologies when working on team projects. Requires being comfortable providing local or remote technical support to people of all skill levels and backgrounds, along with the patience to mentor and train others as needed.

Preferred Qualifications

• Expert knowledge of desktop and mobile operating systems including Windows, macOS/iOS and Android. Familiarity with server operating systems including Windows Server and Linux.

• Experience with enterprise software platforms and services including Office 365, Active Directory and Microsoft SQL.

• Understanding of networking concepts including the OSI model, wired and wireless network architectures and protocols.

• Understanding of modern IT concepts including system imaging, software deployment, IT automation for user and endpoint management, virtualization, data storage and cloud computing. Familiarity with IT best-practices.

• Strong understanding of programming concepts including OOP and software design/scripting using Python, PowerShell and batch.

• Familiarity with computer-based video and graphics systems, video editing and streaming, media codecs, file formats and media management/archiving workflows.

Requirements

• Minimum of 4 years experience in television working in IT and broadcast maintenance capacity with broadcast computer related hardware and software

• In-depth knowledge of Microsoft operating systems (certification preferred) including Windows Servers, Microsoft Exchange

• Working knowledge of administering and tuning SQL server

• Working knowledge of Local Area Network and Wide Area Networks, including TCP/IP and network

• Non-linear editing, FTP, encoding software, file formats, and HDTV systems, anti-virus software

• Great communication, interpersonal, and learning skills

Required Education

This position requires a completed and verifiable four-year degree in Computer Science or an engineering discipline.

Contact

Ali Hassan ahassan@wjxt.com

Additional Information

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.