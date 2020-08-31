Weekend Mobile Journalist /Reporter

Details:

WJXT is looking for a weekend mobile journalist to work nightside and weekends. Must be able to handle breaking news and turn daily content quickly. Need strong, enterprise storyteller who can produce engaging live shots, stand-ups and teases. Plan to turn several stories a day--including content for web and social media.

Experience:

Prefer three years TV news reporting experience. Must be flexible with work schedule which includes working different shifts and holidays as needed.

Contact:

Kathryn Bonfield kbonfield@wjxt.com

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.