Graham Media Group is searching for a Digital Sales Manager (DSM) who will reinvent our business by being big, bold and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business. This position, based in Jacksonville, represents WJXT & CW17, News4Jax and Omne.

RESPONSIBILITIES / KEY ACTIVITIES:

The DSM must be able to dig in and develop advertising campaigns that offer 360-degree solutions and get deep into agencies and local businesses where the decisions about media plans are being made. He/She must have exceptional digital and new business skills and be able to produce strategies that are capable of growing advertising dollars. The selected candidate will lead a team of Account Executives and digital support to ensure that new business development, account retention and new product launch goals are achieved. The DSM will support the digital sales plan and develop strong partnerships with sales leadership and provide input regarding market conditions, competition, and effectiveness of the digital sales plan.

Work cooperatively with management to identify and address all issues regarding cross-platform strategies and workflow while creating interactive products, packages, content, and rates appropriate to the market.

Manage, engage and motivate a team of high performers and digital operations team.

Mentor, coach, and develop employees to their fullest potential.

Participate in the selection process for new talent as needed, consistent with company hiring requirements, and provide training of new employees.

Achieve and surpass local revenue budget goals.

Responsible for making business decisions around the profitability of his/her sales organizations as well as specific sales proposals and offerings.

Consistently communicate with GSM regarding station pricing and inventory models; digital asset development and sales; utilizing all available platforms.

Create sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, direct advertisers and the station.

Develop and maintain relationships with locally based clients that buy time through national advertising agencies to maximize their digital budgets and gain largest market share.

Develop sales and profitable advertising programs for interactive properties that deliver expected ROI for advertisers.

Establish and lead consistent, ongoing, productive communication relating to interactive sales and operations among station AE’s and sales management.

Through ongoing and consistent verbal and written communication – including gathering market intelligence from account executives -- provide relevant information to General Sales Manager and General Manager regarding market conditions, sales opportunities and all other matters relating to interactive businesses.

Report weekly status and key metrics to station executives, and attendance of sales planning meetings.

Provide on-site interactive sales training, perform and assist on sales calls when warranted and establish ongoing interactive sales consulting.

Able to consistently travel to key ad markets in the U.S.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidate should have extensive experience in digital sales, product knowledge, and local market analytics, preferably TV sales and management.

Candidate should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics, Wide Orbit experience a plus.

Leadership experience, with a proven track record of building and managing a sales staff to achieve revenue goals and high performance.

Exceptional coaching skills; excellent verbal and written communication skills a must.

Computer skills are essential to pull/create reports and provide data/analytics.

Ability to share vision, gain buy in and build loyalty.

Candidates should be extremely flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment.

Qualified, interested parties should contact cchunn@wjxt.com .

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.