Details:

WJXT, a Graham Media Group owned TV station in Jacksonville, Florida- is looking for a full time Broadcast Maintenance Engineer.

Experience:

This position will be responsible for installation, maintenance and repair of broadcast and non-broadcast equipment for WJXT. This position will also provide IT support, knowledge of Network infrastructure, computer systems management and Security protocols are required. Equipment to be maintained will include studio broadcast equipment including HD-SDI routing, distribution systems, automated and non-automated production equipment, audio consoles, microphone and audio distribution equipment, ENG field acquisition equipment, ENG Live Truck, Microwave radios, office computers and software and any other Broadcast -related systems.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will have at least five years of broadcast maintenance and/or broadcast IT experience. A Technical or Bachelor degree with a foundation in electronics and IT is preferred.

Ad

Candidate must be able to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Lifting, climbing, driving and other labor-intensive tasks may be required.

This is a full-time position that will require a working flexible hours including early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

Contact:

Ali Hassan ahassan@wjxt.com