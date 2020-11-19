Multi Media Sales Planner

Details:

Graham Media Group Jacksonville is seeking a highly motivated, detail oriented individual for our sales support efforts. Omne (https://omneresults.com/), a division of Graham Media Group, strives to stay ahead of the latest emerging trends in the industry and has gained national recognition for our forward-thinking initiatives. Here at Graham, we bring together the best experts with the best technology in the industry, to power our client’s success.

Considering our core values, it is no surprise that we are seeking a candidate with similar characteristics. If you want to become an expert in your career, juggle and run marathons with a ‘can-do’ attitude, this is the job for you! The ideal candidate will possess strong attention to detail, organizational and time management skills. Our day-to-day is very deadline driven, so we rely on coffee and a good sense of humor to survive.

Overall, we are looking for someone who is willing to learn something new every day and understand that there is no challenge great enough to take on. The Multimedia Sales Planner role can be what you make of it and provides an excellent opportunity to advance your career into Sales. Our team is open-minded, and we always welcome new perspective!

Experience:

Responsibilities include:

Working closely with account executives to coordinate advertising campaigns

Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed

Tracking campaign performance

Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools

Helping Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks and special projects

Entering orders, working makegood and resolving billing discrepancies and traffic issues

Developing presentations as needed for sales efforts

Requirements:

General requirements include the following:

Microsoft office suite (PowerPoint, Excel, Word)

Excellent communication skills with ability to speak effectively with internal and external customers

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Basic understanding of advertising

Goal oriented and deadline driven

Good organizational and time management skills a must

Bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing / advertising preferred

Entry level / internship experience is a plus

Additional Information: Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

Contact: Gretchen Harrell gharrell@wjxt.com