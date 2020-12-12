Graham Media Group stations WJXT and WCWJ, in Jacksonville, FL is seeking a technically sophisticated manager with a history of innovative design, leadership, construction and implementation of industry leading Broadcast and IT Technologies and practices to serve as Director of Broadcast Technology.

WJXT is the number one media station in northeast Florida producing 65+ hours of live news and local programming per week along with the #1 rated local news website. The Director of Broadcast Technology will be an active hands-on manager of a staff of diverse Broadcast Engineers and IT Professionals. The overall responsibilities will include advance IT operations, new digital technology, broadcast maintenance, broadcast operations, and assisting in strategic planning of the station’s Broadcast Engineering & Operations, IT and Digital groups. This person must be willing to work very closely with the station’s News Director and News Operations Manager to proactively support the News Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES

This position reports to the Station General Manager and, at their direction, coordinates and implements strategic technology and operations initiatives associated with both broadcast television and digital platforms to align with station goals.

The Director of Technology will supervise and manage all aspects of the Broadcast station and its multi-platform content distribution. The Director of Technology supervises a team of Broadcast Engineers and IT professionals, ensuring that the department effectively and proactively services the stations’ news, local programming, and digital operations. This role oversees the physical plant operations and improvements. The Director of Technology prepares and manages the fiscal operating budget for the technical department, including capital budget.

This mission critical role will be responsible for collaboration with all departments on new technologies and workflow development to enable high quality, fast-paced content creation and will lead the technical side of the creative vision for WJXT’s digital experiences on all platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree (computing or engineering program preferred) and/or formal training in IT or a related field. Previous employment in the capacity of Director of Technology/Engineering or minimum of 5 years as an Assistant Chief or similar position, in broadcasting, production or institutional organization is preferred. Experience at a major news operation is highly desirable. Familiarity with all applicable FCC, OSHA rules & regulations as well as recommended practices of SMPTE and ATSC will be considered.

Excellent verbal and writing skills will be expected as well as strong interpersonal skills. Proven experience as a team builder and leader that provides clear structure and managerial oversight of the Technology Department.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some travel with occasional night, weekend, and on-call work in support of a 24-7 television operation.

DESIRED SKILLS & ABILITIES

· Excellent stress and crisis management skills, with the ability to multi-task and make informed and appropriate decisions under pressure.

· In-depth understanding of a broadcast station including news production, live event production, studio operation, file-based content creation and editing/transport/transmission

· Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

· Ability to integrate new technologies into media operation on multiple delivery platforms such as broadcast, streaming and OTT

· Experience in administration of broadcast file workflows

· Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

· Ability to successfully work with our third-party master control hub

· Knowledgeable in control room automation systems (ELC, Ignite or Ross)

· Thorough understanding of FCC rules and regulations

WJXT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

Resumes and cover letters only please to:

Bob Ellis

Vice President & General Manager

bellis@wjxt.com