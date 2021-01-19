Details:

WJXT, The Local Station in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for an experienced and self-driven Investigative Reporter with a passion for public records, data, and exposing wrongdoing. We want a high-energy professional who will contribute investigative content on a big local or national story daily while also working on in-depth long-form storytelling. You will work with an investigative producer and photographer to help visualize your story to have maximum impact on-air and online.

You must be a problem solver who can work independently and understand the importance of storytelling, graphics, and teamwork. We need a journalist who thrives in a fast-paced competitive environment. This highly visible position provides leadership and mentorship opportunities.

Prior investigative experience needed. Prefer at least three years of experience. You will be on-call as needed. Expect to work long hours, weekends and holidays as needed.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Kathryn Bonfield (kbonfield@wjxt.com) NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.