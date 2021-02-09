DETAILS

Graham Media Group stations WJXT and WCWJ, in Jacksonville, FL is seeking a technically sophisticated manager with a history of innovative design, leadership, construction and implementation of industry leading broadcast and IT technologies and practices to serve as Assistant Director of Broadcast Technology.

WJXT is the number one media station in northeast Florida producing 65+ hours of live news and local programming per week along with the #1 rated local news website. The Assistant Director of Broadcast Technology will be a leadership position in the Engineering department, under the Director of Broadcast Technology, who will assist in the decision-making and implementation of department goals and initiatives, and who will directly manage a diverse staff of IT and engineering specialists and technicians. The overall responsibilities will include management of IT operations, broadcast maintenance and broadcast operations, and assisting in strategic planning within the Engineering department. This position will work in close partnership with the station’s News Director and News Operations Manager to proactively support the News department.

RESPONSIBILITIES

This position reports to the Director of Broadcast Technology to assist in coordination and implementation of strategic technology and operations initiatives for both broadcast television and digital platforms.

The Assistant Director of Broadcast Technology will supervise and manage the IT and engineering technical teams within the Engineering department and assist with all aspects of the broadcast station and its multi-platform content distribution. The Assistant Director of Broadcast Technology leads a team of broadcast engineers and IT professionals, ensuring that the department effectively and proactively services the stations’ news, local programming, and digital operations needs. This role assists in overseeing the physical plant operations and improvements. The Assistant Director of Broadcast Technology assists with preparing the fiscal operating budget for the department, including capital budget.

This mission critical role will be responsible for collaboration with all station departments and stakeholders on new technologies and workflow development to enable high quality, fast-paced content creation and will assist in leading the technical side of the creative vision for WJXT/WCWJ’s on-air and digital experiences across all distribution platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree (computing or engineering program preferred) and/or formal training in IT or a related field. Previous employment in the capacity of Assistant Director of Technology/Engineering or minimum of 5 years as Engineering Supervisor or similar position, in broadcasting, production or institutional organization is preferred. Experience at a major news operation is highly desirable. Familiarity with all applicable FCC, OSHA rules & regulations as well as recommended practices of SMPTE and ATSC will be considered.

Excellent verbal and writing skills will be expected as well as strong interpersonal skills. Proven experience as a team builder and leader that provides clear structure and managerial oversight of the Engineering department.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some travel with occasional night, weekend, and on-call work in support of a 24-7 television operation.

DESIRED SKILLS & ABILITIES

• Excellent stress and crisis management skills, with the ability to multi-task and make informed and appropriate decisions under pressure.

• In-depth understanding of a broadcast station including news production, live event production, studio operation, file-based content creation and editing/transport/transmission

• Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

• Ability to integrate new technologies into media operation on multiple delivery platforms such as broadcast, streaming and OTT

• Experience in administration of broadcast file workflows

• Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

• Ability to successfully work with our third-party master control hub

• Knowledgeable in control room automation systems (ELC, Ignite or Ross)

• Thorough understanding of FCC rules and regulations

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

WJXT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

CONTACT

Resumes and cover letters only to:

Ali Hassan

Director of Technology

ahassan@wjxt.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE